PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Best Agency Outside London

Winner – Liquid

With offices in Birmingham, Jersey and Guernsey, Liquid spent 2020 juggling the demands of three distinct operating environments, client bases and approaches to COVID-19. It certainly didn’t drop the ball, achieving 16 per cent revenue growth, with net profit increasing by 50 per cent in Birmingham and more than trebling in its Channel Islands operations.

Client retention rates were just under 90 per cent, with many existing accounts needing further digital and social support in a world of social distancing, while a continued focus on public sector work saw it bring on new clients Transport for West Midlands, West Midlands 5G and Birmingham City Council.

Among its creative highlights are capitalising on the lockdown boom in banana bread-baking for its client Maple from Canada, helping to fuel an increase in maple syrup exports, as well as significantly enhancing industrial property developer St Modwen Logistics' social presence. Clients benefitted from the firm’s new proprietary measurement and evaluation tool, Gauge.

During the year, staff were provided with 1,250 hours of training, and Liquid launched Source, a training programme for new talent. Its commitment to people and diversity was also demonstrated by a strengthened staff wellbeing offering, a ‘blind’ recruitment process, and in providing virtual work experience to 240 college and university students.

Liquid also retained its PRCA Consultancy Management Standard Gold rating for the 10th consecutive year, putting it in a select group of agencies with more than a decade of CMS accreditation – and gold is its colour again in the PRWeek UK Awards Best Agency Outside London category.

The judges said

Impressive to see such strong results despite the pandemic – even in a tough year, it didn't stop looking after the team and investing in their development as well as their wellbeing.

Highly commended – Citypress

Manchester-based Citypress grew its revenue by six per cent in 2020, hired 18 new staff, supported the NHS emergency Nightingale Hospitals and stuck up for Aldi in the #CaterpillarsForCancer cake dispute with Marks & Spencer. It also prepared to sell a majority stake of the business to an Employee Ownership Trust, giving all its staff a stake in the business from January 2021.

Shortlisted

Conscious Communications

Smarts

Tribera