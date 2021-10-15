PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Diversity & Inclusion Champion

Winner – Ketchum London

Ketchum London continued to drive forward in its mission to be the most diverse and inclusive communications agency in London with an array of programmes and initiatives both internally and externally. Its London workforce is now 21 per cent BAME, nearly double the UK PR average of 12 per cent, a figure rising to 23 per cent on its London senior leadership team.

Last year the agency trained all its managers in how to sensitively handle conversations about mental health, enhanced its London Inclusion Council and improved its policies on menopause and miscarriage. It also ran cross-cultural awareness training with Creative Equals, with the organisation awarding Ketchum its highest-scoring accreditation to date; partnered with Ambitious about Autism to provide a paid internship to a person with autism; and provided training on how companies should respond to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In February 2021, Ketchum became the first – and is still the only – large agency holding full accreditation in the pioneering Blueprint scheme. Elizabeth Bananuka, founder of both that programme and BME PR Pros, says that Ketchum's “intersectional approach to diversity and deep understanding of the many barriers to entry and progression in our industry is impressive”, and that its policies and initiatives “are all proof of an agency focused on creating positive, meaningful change for its workforce and beyond”.

The agency itself says it is proud of its progress but is also aware it still has a long journey ahead. Ketchum will certainly relish this deserved win, but it’s just as certain that it won’t rest on its laurels.

The judges said

Ketchum has made great strides in creating a diverse and inclusive environment, putting huge effort into its innovative policies. They continue to set the benchmark for diversity and inclusion, and they set it high.

Highly commended – Blurred

Founded in 2018, Blurred’s team of 20 is highly diverse across the full range of characteristics. Alongside monthly paid internships with a focus on BAME candidates, a partnership with an East London school, a menopause policy and more, its commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion also extends to work for clients including BT and Coca-Cola.

