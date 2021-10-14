News

Fragrance Foundation selects Finn Partners to lead DEI strategy and comms

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 3 hours ago

NEW YORK: The Fragrance Foundation has selected Finn Partners as its global AOR to oversee communications and strategy for its latest diversity, equity and inclusion initiative, #FragranceForwardTTF.

The firm will be responsible for creating outreach programs in education, recruitment and mentoring for the initiative, counseling on metrics and efficacy and all other communications.

Finn is organizing TFF’s webinar to launch the initiative entitled Industry Perspectives on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Fragrance Industry with panelists from LVMH, Givaudan, World of Chris Collins and The Phluid Project.

Finn Partners global chief diversity officer and head of multicultural marketing Helen Shelton will oversee the account. The firm declined to share the size of the account. The Fragrance Foundation account was won based on a referral and was not part of a competitive pitch. 

“Finn Partners has an outstanding reputation and track record when it comes to DEI strategy, and a commitment to diversity is one of their founding principles. This immediately let us know that they are not only serious about DEI, but put action behind it not only for the company but for their clients,” said Linda Levy, president at the Fragrance Foundation in an email. “[We hope] to formulate a long-term strategy and action plan that strongly positions The Fragrance Foundation as an industry leader in diversity equity and inclusion where accountability and measurable results are paramount.”

The Fragrance Foundation will create a DEI signatory pledge for its more than 100 members in the independent and corporate sector to commit to advancing individual company DEI goals, but also supporting TFF in its own goals.

Finn is also working with the Fragrance Foundation on a series of virtual listening sessions and tours with students to discuss ways in which they could enter the field. The series premiered this month with students, faculty and alumni at Atlanta-based historically Black institution Spelman College.

The agency named Shelton as its first global chief diversity officer in March. She has directed Actions Speak Louder, the agency's global DEI initiative. 

The Fragrance Foundation is a nonprofit, educational branch of the international fragrance industry, which aims to educate consumers and the rest of the fragrance industry on the history, creativity and emotional connection to fragrance. It has more than 90 members, including Macy's, Revlon, Hearst and Chanel and a New York-based full-time staff, executive committee and board of directors. 

Fragrance Foundation selects Finn Partners to lead DEI strategy and comms

The PR Week: 10.15.2021: Kristal Howard, Kroger

How GM plans to live up to its pledge to be a zero-emissions company

How Peloton took a stand against racism 'in the most unapologetic way'

Medtronic promotes Amy Jo Meyer to VP of corporate comms

Havas mandates hybrid in-office requirement for U.S. employees

Pernod Ricard's Ann Mukherjee is on a crusade to build companies around communicators

How brands can advocate for the LGBTQ+ community

Purpose brings PR world back together after two years

