Medtronic promotes Amy Jo Meyer to VP of corporate comms

MINNEAPOLIS: Medtronic has promoted Amy Jo Meyer to VP of corporate communications.

Starting in the new role this month, she is based in the medical device company’s operational headquarters in Minneapolis, reporting to Torod Neptune, SVP and chief communications officer.

Meyer is leading a team handling Medtronic’s corporate reputation, thought leadership and internal communications. Her immediate projects include developing a reputation-enhancing strategy that supports the company narrative, encompassing proactive and reactive earned media, issues and crisis management, financial comms, public affairs and executive comms.

Medtronic is searching for a replacement for Meyer in her prior role of VP of global communications and corporate marketing for the Americas. She joined the company as a senior director in August 2017.

Previously, Meyer held communications roles at Johnson & Johnson, ultimately as senior director, financial and mergers and acquisitions communications leader. She also worked for seven years in PR and media relations for St. Jude’s Hospital.

This year, Medtronic also hired Torod Neptune as SVP and CCO in February and Valerie Corr Hanserd as VP of comms, global operations and supply chain, in August.

Medtronic, a medical device maker that creates products such as pacemakers, insulin pumps and diabetes products, posted $8 billion in revenue, an increase of 19% on an organic basis from the prior year, in its fiscal Q1 2022, which ended on July 30. Fiscal Q1 GAAP net income was $763 million.