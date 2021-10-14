News

Medtronic promotes Amy Jo Meyer to VP of corporate comms

Meyer is leading a team handling Medtronic’s corporate reputation, thought leadership and internal communications.

by Betsy Kim / Added 1 hour ago

Medtronic promotes Amy Jo Meyer to VP of corporate comms

MINNEAPOLIS: Medtronic has promoted Amy Jo Meyer to VP of corporate communications. 

Starting in the new role this month, she is based in the medical device company’s operational headquarters in Minneapolis, reporting to Torod Neptune, SVP and chief communications officer.

Meyer is leading a team handling Medtronic’s corporate reputation, thought leadership and internal communications. Her immediate projects include developing a reputation-enhancing strategy that supports the company narrative, encompassing proactive and reactive earned media, issues and crisis management, financial comms, public affairs and executive comms.

Medtronic is searching for a replacement for Meyer in her prior role of VP of global communications and corporate marketing for the Americas. She joined the company as a senior director in August 2017. 

Previously, Meyer held communications roles at Johnson & Johnson, ultimately as senior director, financial and mergers and acquisitions communications leader. She also worked for seven years in PR and media relations for St. Jude’s Hospital. 

This year, Medtronic also hired Torod Neptune as SVP and CCO in February and Valerie Corr Hanserd as VP of comms, global operations and supply chain, in August. 

Medtronic, a medical device maker that creates products such as pacemakers, insulin pumps and diabetes products, posted $8 billion in revenue, an increase of 19% on an organic basis from the prior year, in its fiscal Q1 2022, which ended on July 30. Fiscal Q1 GAAP net income was $763 million. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

How GM plans to live up to its pledge to be a zero-emissions company

How GM plans to live up to its pledge to be a zero-emissions company

How Peloton took a stand against racism ‘in the most unapologetic way’

How Peloton took a stand against racism ‘in the most unapologetic way’

Medtronic promotes Amy Jo Meyer to VP of corporate comms

Medtronic promotes Amy Jo Meyer to VP of corporate comms

Havas mandates hybrid in-office requirement for U.S. employees

Havas mandates hybrid in-office requirement for U.S. employees

Pernod Ricard’s Ann Mukherjee is on a crusade to build companies around communicators

Pernod Ricard’s Ann Mukherjee is on a crusade to build companies around communicators

Panelists discuss why brands should represent LGBTQ people in marketing.

How brands can advocate for the LGBTQ+ community

Purpose brings PR world back together after two years

Purpose brings PR world back together after two years

Photo credit: Getty Images

Would you leave your current job to become a hotel bathtub tester? How about a chief cheese officer?

How businesses can speak authentically and credibly about justice issues

How businesses can speak authentically and credibly about justice issues

CVS calls for filter detox in mental health campaign

CVS calls for filter detox in mental health campaign