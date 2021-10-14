PRDecoded shows the pace of change is faster than ever

If business leaders need another example, this week’s virtual PRDecoded conference has been full of reminders of just how quickly the pace of change is affecting their operations.

Take it from PepsiCo’s North America CEO, Steven Williams, who discussed how the need to act as a good corporate citizen became a top job during the pandemic. One way PepsiCo pitched in was by giving customers small victories in a difficult time by making sure their favorite snacks or beverages were available.

“We talked to thousands of consumers amid the pandemic and they shared their little moments of joy, being able to find their favorite products on the shelf,” Williams said during a keynote session. “We strengthened our bond with consumers over the last many years but over the last two years it accelerated significantly.”

But what works for one brand won’t always work for another, which in Williams’ case means what works for Dorito’s might not be a good fit for Stacy’s Pita Chips. That means individual brands will have different responses to important social issues, showcased by Stacy’s focus on women entrepreneurs and Doritos #AmplifyBlackVoices work.

The research also shows communicators’ role in responding to the pace of change, and they’ve been very busy. In a discussion on PRWeek’s Bellwether Survey, large majorities of participants said comms played a vital role in helping organizations (71%), felt top management relied more on comms (65%) and thought comms was more valued in their organizations (60%). Nearly two-thirds said COVID-19 changed their corporate culture (65%) and more than four in 10 said they are spending time reinforcing and defining their cultures.

And if that isn’t enough, communications executives have their work cut out for them in keeping their employees satisfied — which will become an increasingly prominent issue as Gen Zers move into the workplace in greater numbers.

Gen Z pros said on a panel that members of their generation will demand early leadership and mentorship experiences, as well as rotational assignments that keep their skills fresh. Organizations of all kinds will also be held to a higher standard in helping employees with disabilities feel empowered on the job.