Would you leave your current job to become a hotel bathtub tester? How about a chief cheese officer?

Brands are creating dream job positions. Which one calls out to you the most?

Added 1 hour ago

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Over the last year, some brands have posted job openings that are sure to make anyone question: What am I doing with my life? 

This month, Hotels.com revealed it is seeking a “Bath Boss” whose main duty is to luxuriate in bathtubs at Mr. C Seaport, The Dominick and The Langham and document the journey.

Meanwhile, in August, Farm Rich brought on a chief cheese officer; and last month, McCormick & Company enlisted a director of taco relations

Which position calls out to you the most?

Photo credit: Getty Images

Would you leave your current job to become a hotel bathtub tester? How about a chief cheese officer?

