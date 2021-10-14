Would you leave your current job to become a hotel bathtub tester? How about a chief cheese officer?

Over the last year, some brands have posted job openings that are sure to make anyone question: What am I doing with my life?
This month, Hotels.com revealed it is seeking a “Bath Boss” whose main duty is to luxuriate in bathtubs at Mr. C Seaport, The Dominick and The Langham and document the journey.
Meanwhile, in August, Farm Rich brought on a chief cheese officer; and last month, McCormick & Company enlisted a director of taco relations.
Which position calls out to you the most?
These are actual roles brands have created over the past year. Which #dreamjob would you leave your current role for in a heartbeat?— PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) October 14, 2021