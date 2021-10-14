PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Public Sector

Winner – 'Space Oddity', Hope&Glory PR for The Royal Mint

Hope&Glory was asked by The Royal Mint to get the organisation in front of a wider audience than existing numismatists (that’s coin collectors to the rest of us), following the launch of its brand positioning as ‘The Original Maker’.

With the mint launching a David Bowie coin as part of its Music Legends collectable series, Hope&Glory saw the chance to repeat a well-worn PR tactic, but this time with a very good reason. Thanks to Space Oddity, Bowie will forever be linked with the heavens, leading to the idea of releasing a coin on a helium-filled balloon to float 35,656 metres up into the lower atmosphere.

Ahead of the launch, BBC Radio DJs Greg James, Chris Stark, Kelly Jones and Lauren Laverne were all approached and offered a coin – all four requested one and talked about it on their shows, with BBC Breakfast, Good Morning Britain and Lorraine also running features. On the day the coin went on sale, the compelling visuals captured in space led to 24 pieces of national coverage, including a half-page in The Times and full-page in the i newspaper, as well as a further 150 pieces of regional online and print coverage, and additional coverage in music media and international media outlets.

The campaign helped reach new audiences with 15 per cent of coverage in titles that had never previously covered The Royal Mint - 12,270 visitors came to its website on launch day and more than 58,000 coins have been purchased since the collection launched, with 11,300 purchasers never having bought coins before. All in all, a major success for Major Tom and The Royal Mint.

The judges said

You can’t deny these numbers are simply incredible, thanks to a clever hook, creative concept and an out-of-this-world activation on a tight budget. The quality of media coverage across broadcast and top nationals was outstanding.

Highly Commended – 'Fail. Learn. Win', Karmarama, part of Accenture Interactive, for the British Army

After research by Karmarama revealed that 81 per cent of young people don’t achieve their goals because of a fear of failure, the agency put failing at the heart of the new British Army recruitment campaign. With tactics including influencer campaign 'First Time Fails', the work redefined the Army's relevance and prompted large numbers to seek information about Army jobs.

