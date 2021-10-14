PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Marketing Communications: Travel, Leisure, Lifestyle and Hospitality

Winner – 'easyJet Tackles the COVID-19 Crisis', Taylor Herring for easyJet

Children’s masks, school lessons and home delivery: with Taylor Herring leading PR, easyJet went above and beyond during the pandemic.

With the aviation industry hit particularly hard by COVID-19, easyJet asked the agency to ensure it remained in the public mind during a difficult 12 months. Doing this required a delicate balance between offering reassurance to nervous passengers and light relief in gloomy times.

As initial lockdown rules eased, Taylor Herring developed a pan-European toolkit showing the company’s extensive safety measures, which included a wellbeing explainer video and animation sequences. For youngsters, the agency developed a new range of Marvel-artist-designed, superhero-inspired face mask covers, 30,000 of which were given out in airports across Europe, with drawing tutorials also made available via easyJet’s channels.

As news of further lockdowns dominated the autumn period, a partnership was struck with Deliveroo that enabled customers to order a drink or their favourite in-flight snack to be delivered to their homes, served up by actual cabin crew in flight attire. Next, the airline wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson offering to help with the coronavirus vaccination programme, and furloughed staff were trained to administer the jabs. The firm even offered help with home-schooling, offering online lessons on geography and physics and, when schools returned, female pilots joined classrooms via video link to encourage more girls to aspire to the profession.

All this activity helped drive attention to easyJet as a family-friendly brand, spawning more than 1,000 pieces of coverage in the UK. Online, there was a 300 per cent uplift in web traffic and a 64 per cent rise in sales upon relaunch.

The judges said

I remember seeing each and every part of this campaign. At a time when potential negativity around the company was so high, this programme delivered positive sentiment at a challenging time. Very clever work.

Highly Commended – 'EweTube', Golin for Premier Inn

'EweTube' encouraged people to change bad bedtime viewing habits and promoted Premier Inn's 'Rest Easy' brand platform. The EweTube site attracted 120,000 visits by reimagining TV shows with the help of a shepherdess and a sleep expert, leading to a 66 per cent increase in bookings.

Shortlisted

'A Night On the Cobbles' by Airbnb with Hope&Glory for Airbnb

'Let's Do London' by The Romans for The Mayor of London

'Pizza in the Post' by W Communications for Pizza Pilgrims