News Direct launches SimpliFi IR product

The product has ease-of-use and security improvements.

by Natasha Bach / Added 1 hour ago

News and content distribution service News Direct has launched a feature to make the earnings release process easier for investor relations professionals.

The feature, called SimpliFi, allows IR pros to copy and paste earnings content, including tabular data, into News Direct’s Content Studio. The formatting of the original content is maintained in the process, meaning that features from bullets to footnotes transfer seamlessly into the News Direct Content Studio.

Once the content has been uploaded into the Content Studio, multiple users can comment on and edit the content in track changes, as well as adjust cell content and tables. To address the common issue of version control, the Content Studio also generates an automated version history.

SimpliFi also accounts for the need for security with financial information; it was built using cloud isolation technology and advanced encryption controls, according to the company. By removing human newswire editors as intermediaries, issuers have control over the information from the time of upload through when it’s released to the public. 

News Direct provides news and content distribution for IR, PR, corporate comms and marketing professionals via an automated platform. This summer, News Direct also joined the OTC Markets Group’s Premium Provider Directory in its news-dissemination section and partnered with satellite media and distribution company DS Simon Media.

