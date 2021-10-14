PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Issues and Reputation Management

Winner – 'easyJet Tackles the COVID-19 Crisis', Taylor Herring for easyJet

When the pandemic had grounded most flights, easyJet looked to Taylor Herring for a campaign to help keep the company front of mind.

To make this happen, Taylor Herring sought to balance the campaign between serious safety messages and some welcome light relief from the gloomy news cycle. With initial lockdown rules easing, it began by showing easyJet’s new safety measures using a pan-European toolkit that included a wellbeing explainer video and animation sequences.

Seeking to take the fear factor out of mask-wearing for children, the agency worked with a Marvel comics artist to create a new range of superhero-inspired face mask covers – 30,000 of which were given out. With news of further lockdowns dominating the autumn, a partnership with Deliveroo offered some much-needed cheer.

This free service enabled customers to order a drink or their favourite in-flight snack to their homes served up by actual cabin crew in uniform. Next, the airline generated headlines when furloughed easyJet cabin crew were trained to administer coronavirus vaccines. The airline even offered help with home-schooling, giving online lessons in geography and physics, and, when schools returned, a virtual pilot school visits programme enabled female pilots to join classrooms via video link to encourage more girls to aspire to the profession.

The year-long campaign generated more than 1,000 pieces of coverage in the UK, with a 300 per cent uplift in web traffic, a 30 per cent rise in the airline’s share price and a 64 per cent rise in sales upon relaunch.

The judges said

A good example of effective media monitoring and reactiveness to the news agenda helping facilitate an ongoing conversation around easyJet throughout the pandemic. Smart and effective.

Highly Commended – 'Pizza in the Post', W Communications for Pizza Pilgrims

W helped keep Pizza Pilgrims afloat during the pandemic by launching ‘Pizza in the Post’, an early mover in the now well-established DIY restaurant meal kit market. The company’s founders were heralded by the Government as poster boys for economic recovery; 10,000 kits were sold in the launch fortnight and 30,000 were sold for New Year’s Eve.

