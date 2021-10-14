CVS calls for filter detox in mental health campaign

CVS Health wants people to ditch filters in its latest social media campaign, which launched on World Mental Health Day on Sunday

Developed by Reprise and supported by Kaplow Communications, the campaign invites TikTok and Snapchat users to take the #CVSFilterDetox pledge and go filter-less for 10 days. Users can take the pledge by using a bespoke filter that removes enhancing facial features when people raise their hand.

The campaign comes amid greater discussion about social media’s negative impact on body image and mental health, especially among teenage girls. Facebook has come under scrutiny for leaked files that show it knows that Instagram is harmful to teenage girls’ mental health.

“The heavy use of filters is negatively impacting the mental health of social media users and is altering people’s perception of authentic beauty. So much so that statistics show that many users do not post content without using a filter,” said Mary Zumba, VP and group account director at Reprise in an email. “The goal of the campaign is to spread the message of embracing authentic beauty on World Mental Health Day and beyond.”

In addition to the pledge, CVS has invited Snap and TikTok creators and influencers to take the filter detox challenge through October 20 to encourage others that they can do it, too.

CVS and Kaplow will also host thought leadership sessions and panels to continue to talk about Mental Health Awareness throughout the duration of the campaign.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.