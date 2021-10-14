PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Best International Campaign

Winner – 'New Realities', 3 Monkeys Zeno for Lenovo

Lenovo called in Zeno to help women from across the world tell their story, positioning the brand as a creative force to drive empathy and change in the process.

The New Realities project scoured the world to find 10 fearless women from 10 countries who were breaking gender norms, to create a series of immersive 360° virtual reality short films. Pairing up with a team of Emmy- and BAFTA-award-winning female directors and producers, Lenovo worked with different NGOs in each country to find groundbreaking women aged between 16 and 24. They included Noi in Japan, who worked on robotics in education, and Jamilah in Germany, who brought to life the role of music and tech in female empowerment.

New Realities was also forged in collaboration with Girl Up, the gender equality initiative of the United Nation Foundation, and Vice Media Group, with the aim of pushing the boundaries of what was possible in VR. The campaign was created and launched in the midst of COVID-19, premiering in October 2020 in a virtual art gallery with 400 attendees dialling into launch events across three continents. During the launch, those attending were able to watch the films, join live Q&As with key figures in the project and access research findings from Lenovo.

The campaign’s results speak for themselves. With 3,035 total pieces of global coverage and 28 million total film views, brand favourability rose by double digits across 10 key countries, and Q4 revenue rose 3.6 per cent year on year.

The judges said

Utterly compelling content, shot beautifully. A very stylish campaign that has achieved a legacy that goes far beyond its media coverage and global reach. Great adaptation to COVID-19, too.

Highly Commended – 'Period', Cow for Intimina

Tasked with increasing the reach of women’s intimate healthcare brand Intimina and fighting taboos around menstruation, Cow partnered global colour experts Pantone. Together they launched a new red named Period, sparking 721 pieces of media coverage around the world, a strong social media reaction and a £29,000 online sales increase.

Shortlisted

'Fast Heroes' by Catherine Turner Limited, Lucan TV and Twelve Marketing for Boehringer Ingelheim

'Future Seascapes' by The Romans for Lloyd's Register

'New Normal Same Cancer' by GCI Health and Engine MHP for AstraZeneca