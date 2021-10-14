PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Healthcare: Ethical & OTC Consumer

Winner – 'Period', Cow for Intimina

Cow took an imaginative approach when it came to promoting feminine intimate care brand Intimina on a tight budget, all while tackling head-on the shame often associated with menstruation. The Seen+Heard campaign placed the brand at the centre of the conversation through a collaboration with Pantone, the world’s leading authority on colour.

The collaboration led to the release of a new shade of red, called simply Period, which unabashedly embraced the realities of menstruation. To accompany the new shade, Cow Studio created a design that incorporated the Period colour with an outline of the female reproductive organs. The release of the red made a major splash, generating 721 pieces of media coverage in the UK, US, Italy, Spain, France, Croatia, Ireland, Canada, the Philippines and India, in both tier-one print and broadcast.

With Cow and the Intimina team seeding images to selected Instagram and TikTok users and influencers, the launch caused a stir across social media, too. Period sparked 176,000 likes on Pantone’s Instagram feed, the highest level of engagement Pantone has ever seen on a campaign, and led to an increase of 8,000 followers of Intimina’s Instagram account in one week. It even received online endorsement by @UN_Women, the United Nations social feed for women’s issues, which has 1.9 million followers.

This all led to an increase of £29,000 in transactions for products on Intimina.com. As part of the launch, Intimina also gave a significant donation to help international charity ActionAid in its work battling the stigma surrounding periods.

The judges said

Absolutely incredible results for such a small financial investment, great use of strategy to execute a simple idea to its full potential and create a global conversation.

Highly Commended – 'Wear a Bloody Mask', Ready10 for Wise Protec

Brian Blessed was front and centre of this attention-grabbing campaign to promote the use of Wise Protec’s COVID-19-battling face mask. The powerfully voiced actor captured the public imagination as he narrated a digital storybook extolling people to “wear a bloody mask”, generating widespread coverage and boosting online brand searches by 90 per cent.

Shortlisted

'A Colourful Life' by The Romans for Farewill

'Bupa – Teen Minds: Living Through a Pandemic' by Third City for Bupa

'Launching Zolgensma, the first gene therapy for babies with SMA in the UK' by Havas Life Medicom for Novartis Gene Therapies

'New Normal Same Cancer' by GCI Health and Engine MHP for AstraZeneca