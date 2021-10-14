Major housebuilder Lifestory hires PR agency

The brief is to work with Lifestory’s newly-expanded in-house team to promote the brand among potential new customers.

Lifestory was formed in 2019 following the merger of PegasusLife, Renaissance Retirement and Anthology, creating a business with over 2,500 homes across 50 developments across the UK, valued at more than £1.5bn.

The business is embarking on a growth strategy, which sees it committed to the creation of more than 5,000 homes and communities over the next five years.

Amber Hawkes, group marketing director at Lifestory, said: “I was impressed by Instinctif Partners’ creativity, their breadth of media contacts and their ability to offer a team of integrated experts. We look forward to working with them as we take our brand through the next stage of transformation following our 2019 merger.”

Kaylene Oliveira, Instinctif director for corporate and campaigns, will lead the account. She said: “This is a brand very much in our sweet spot of PR expertise, and it perfectly complements our roster of clients which includes leading property businesses, FTSE-listed corporates and a range of other fast-growth challenger brands looking to improve the lives of the nation. We are looking forward to working with Amber and the wider team at Lifestory to help raise Lifestory’s profile and contribute to their success.”