Battenhall hires five in UK and US

Lucinda Tedder joins as associate director in London with responsibility to expand existing clients and expand into new sectors.

Also based in London, Molly Redmond, who joins as account director, will focus on data and insights, content development and social media strategy. She will also join the agency’s diversity and inclusion taskforce.

Christopher Buttigieg has been recruited for the newly-created role of studio manager, to integrate the agency’s creative design team with Battenhall’s client and innovation teams and oversee its video production unit.

In the US, where Battenhall has operated since 2019, Laurel Munshower joins as account manager on the east coast and Jane Fensterstock joins in the same role in Los Angeles, bringing the North American team to a total of eight.

The agency was named Small Consultancy of the Year at the 2020 PRWeek UK Awards after growing revenue 44 per cent.

Battenhall CEO Drew Benvie said: “I’m constantly amazed by the depth of specialist skills spanning creative, digital, data and social that the Battenhall team brings to the table. That’s why, as we reach new levels of growth through integrated social media services and global expansion, securing talents such as Lucinda, Molly, Christopher, Jane and Laurel is so exciting for the business. With the increasing momentum we are gathering, coupled with the global influence and reach of social media, it’s the perfect time for us to deepen our capabilities and broaden our reach.”