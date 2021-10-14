PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Best PR Event

Winner – 'Colours of Carnival: A Digital Celebration', Taylor Herring for Samsung Electronics UK

With COVID-19 cancelling summer 2020, staging the Notting Hill Carnival was inconceivable. Taylor Herring saw its client Samsung as the perfect candidate to create the first digital Notting Hill Carnival, and brokered a partnership with the festival's organisers.

To create a digital event to stream on YouTube over the August bank holiday weekend, the agency built a range of content around the key sensory pillars of the carnival: sounds, tastes and colours. In addition to three hero films, more than 60 short films were created for use across multiple social platforms.

Taylor Herring’s strategy for promoting the event mirrored that of a film premiere, creating the first carnival teaser trailer, placing interviews with carnival personalities in media and launching the trailer on the UK’s largest digital screen at Piccadilly Circus.

All this enabled Samsung to emphasise the 8K functionality of its flagship Galaxy S20 phone, which was used to capture footage, as well as its QLED 8K TVs. Coverage volumes far superseded what the carnival would achieve in a regular year. And while in 2019 two-fifths of editorial coverage of the live event was negative, in 2020 it was 100 per cent positive, with a high proportion of coverage mentioning the brand or its products. Samsung achieved the largest share of voice of any Notting Hill Carnival brand partner that weekend, and experienced a 34 per cent increase in search volume for its 8K TV versus the same quarter the previous year.

The judges said

Brilliant work; the activation stayed true to the spirit of carnival, reached huge audiences and created a special memorable moment – really impressive results in traditional and digital media.

Highly Commended – 'Everyone Together', Hope&Glory PR for Sky Arts

Sky Arts and Hope&Glory commissioned Spencer Tunick to create mass-participation art to support the launch of the channel on Freeview. Tunick’s trademark use of the naked body made for a stand-out cultural moment, achieving more than 500 pieces of branded coverage, and three-quarters of the audience said they were now more likely to watch the channel.

Shortlisted

'A Night On the Cobbles' by Airbnb with Hope&Glory for Airbnb

'Bombay Sapphire Supermarket' by Ogilvy PR with AMV BBDO and the Design Museum for Bombay Sapphire

'TfL x PlayStation 5: London Underground takeover launches PlayStation 5' by Red Consultancy for PlayStation

'Time To Unite' by Virgo Health for Estée Lauder Companies