PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Winner – 'Suede Music For All Time', MSL for Puma

The Puma Suede has been appearing on the feet of cultural icons since 1968 – but the brand wanted to reach a new, younger audience without alienating its older one, which already loves the shoe. MSL knew it needed a narrative that captured both.

Suede has long been associated with new music movements such as the emergence of hip-hop, breakdancing and B-Boy culture. In a nod to this heritage, MSL created Suede Music, a creative music platform giving the microphone to talent.

Collaborating with Spotify, a fully kitted-out Suede Studio was created, recording artists were brought together, a radio station and podcasts launched, and a partnership with Vice was formed. At the launch, the grime artist Ghetts teamed up with two emerging talents from his home borough of Newham and collaborated on a new track that would be streamed more than 38,000 times on Spotify.

In addition to coverage in various music, fashion and news media outlets, huge reach was achieved on Instagram thanks to engagement with 104 influencers, and Spotify impressions were particularly high among the target audience of men aged 16-24. The work resonated across all Puma channels, was adopted by retailers to create a fully integrated launch of Suede Classics and achieved a click-through rate twice as high as typical fashion campaigns.

In a major validation of the campaign’s successes, Suede Music is now due to be extended across Europe.

The judges said

A brand-music collaboration isn't a first, but this one clearly had a huge commercial impact and cultural resonance, revamping the reputation of a well-known brand. Excellent influencer reach, outstanding execution and results.

Highly Commended – 'Fast and Slow', The Romans for Sports Direct

The 'Fast and Slow' campaign – encouraging UK Muslims to fast during Ramadan and continue to work out, but take it slower than usual – engaged three Muslim sports and fitness influencers to share their experiences of training during the holy month. It became Sports Direct’s most popular TikTok campaign to date, and scored 40 media hits.

Shortlisted

'Baby Dove Nest' by BCW for Baby Dove

'Four Lads #BlockNoiseWithSony' by Sony with Hope&Glory for Sony

'Get It Right From A Genuine Site' by Tin Man for Creative Content UK

'LinkedIn Changemakers' by Brands2Life for LinkedIn