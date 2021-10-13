PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Technology

Winner – 'LinkedIn Changemakers', Brands2Life for LinkedIn

We all know that social media can be a minefield of negativity and a difficult place to have honest conversations. LinkedIn wanted to address this problem head-on and change the way we talk about work and other difficult or taboo topics.

Its agency, Brands2Life, launched LinkedIn Changemakers, focusing on seven activists with stories to tell around diversity and inclusion, mental health, sustainability, disability and flexible working. The campaign gets back to the roots of influencer marketing, picking those seven for being genuinely authoritative or inspirational, rather than having simply built up a large following. Using original long-form and video content, amplified by targeted paid social media advertising, the campaign elevated their profile over a one-year period.

As well as making a splash across the digital sphere, where BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James and the feminist activist Florence Given gave their support to Changemakers, top-tier media outlets including the Evening Standard and Vogue reported on individual Changemakers’ stories and goals, and the World Economic Forum contacted LinkedIn about collaboration.

Activity drove a near-threefold increase in the Changemakers' cumulative following, from 10,900 to 27,200, putting them in the top 0.09 per cent most influential UK LinkedIn members; improved a number of brand awareness metrics among infrequent users; and prompted a 44 per cent lift in Google searches for 'LinkedIn' by people who had seen the campaign on YouTube.

LinkedIn’s international brand marketing director, Darain Faraz, said Brands2Life’s team was “smart and passionate” and that he “loves” working with them – our judges appear to be just as much in love with their campaign.

The judges said

Context-driven storytelling at its finest, tackling some tough subjects while harnessing the core USP of the product. Great to see Brands2Life using influencer marketing in a different way and getting impressive results that created impact for the brand.

Highly Commended – 'Future Seascapes', The Romans for Lloyd’s Register

To launch an initiative that will chart a more sustainable future for global shipping, The Romans commissioned a digital artist to reimagine classic seascapes by Turner, Monet and other artists, replacing the original vessels with the carbon-zero ships of the future. The ‘Future Seascapes’ got more than 90 pieces of global coverage, resonating with both industry leaders and the wider public.

Shortlisted

'Samsung: Freshly Laundered' by Taylor Herring for Samsung Electronics UK

'TfL x PlayStation 5: London Underground takeover launches PlayStation 5' by Red Consultancy for PlayStation

'The NEO Launch from Vodafone Smart Tech' by One Green Bean for Vodafone