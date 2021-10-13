PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Marketing Communications: Automotive and Transport

Winner – 'Future Seascapes', The Romans for Lloyd’s Register

The global shipping industry might not be as notorious a polluter as air travel, but it is still responsible for about one billion tonnes of CO 2 every year. Maritime classification organisation Lloyd’s Register tasked The Romans with drumming up interest in the launch of the Maritime Decarbonisation Hub, an initiative bringing together thought leaders to work towards a zero-emission shipping industry.

The agency didn’t want to dumb down the science and alienate expert audiences, but also needed to find an accessible way to communicate this to the public. It realised that many of history’s most famous painters had tried their hands at seascapes and ships – Turner’s Fighting Temeraire, Monet’s Ships on the Seine at Rouen, Van Gogh’s The Sea at Les Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer, the list goes on – and decided to reimagine those masterpieces in a future of sustainable maritime technology.

The Romans commissioned digital artist Reuben Dangoor to transform eight famous seascapes into modern masterpieces, each with sustainable maritime technology at the fore. An online exhibition was created, and Lloyd’s Register hosted a private view – in the new, lockdown tradition of virtual gallery tours – for key media and stakeholders, giving it the opportunity to communicate its ambitions during an opening address, Q&A and other sessions.

More than 450 industry leaders and media attended the virtual private view, and the campaign delivered a total of 90 pieces of global coverage across both b2b and consumer media, before navigating its way to the top of this category.

The judges said

This campaign uses a hugely creative motif to deliver a very real message, turning a complex issue into one that works on both consumer and b2b levels, while demonstrating strong value for money.

Highly Commended – 'The Lonely Human', Talker Tailor Trouble Maker for Direct Line

Talker Tailor Trouble Maker commissioned The Lonely Human, an artwork depicting the isolation suffered by LGBTQ+ young people even outside of social distancing. More than 50 articles covered both the artwork and the underlying issue, prompting increased calls to the LGBTQ+ Switchboard and highlighting Direct Line’s long association with Pride in London.

