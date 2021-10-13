PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Best Integrated Campaign

Winner – #LongLiveThePrince, Engine MHP + Mischief for the Kiyan Prince Foundation

The life and promising football career of Kiyan Prince were cut tragically short when he was stabbed to death at just 15. Working with the Kiyan Prince Foundation, which is run by his father Mark, the Engine team sought to turn his memory into something inspirational to provide a positive model for other young people.

Working on a pro bono basis, they worked with age-projection software and a photorealism artist to imagine Prince as he might have been now; a 30-year-old pro footballer at the peak of his game. This provided powerful imagery to anchor #LongLiveThePrince, a campaign that was truly integrated, reaching key audiences with an authentic message built from collaboration with Prince's loved ones and a roster of well-chosen brands.

Seeking to reach both potential donors and youngsters, Engine secured agreement from EA Sports to create Prince as a player in FIFA 21. Queens Park Rangers, for whom he had shown such talent, announced it was ‘signing’ him, and gave him the number 30 shirt. Meanwhile, a deal with JD Sports led to Prince fronting an advertising campaign and he even featured on a limited-edition Match Attax collectable card. Engine-created content, including the 90-second hero film, secured social media support from stars including footballer Raheem Sterling.

The campaign secured about 1,000 pieces of coverage, while research among 500 young people aged 16-25 shows that 60 per cent have heard of Kiyan Prince – his life will not be forgotten.

The charity leapt from raising an average of £1,000 a week to £40,000 in the first two weeks of the campaign, helping it offer more vulnerable young people the chance to forge themselves a better future.

I would have rated it 100/10 if I could have. Creative, resourceful, thought out, sensitive and arguably most commendable of all, pro bono. Hats off to Engine MHP + Mischief.

Highly Commended – 'TfL x PlayStation 5: London Underground takeover launches PlayStation 5', Red Consultancy for PlayStation

Red Consultancy united two iconic brands when it paired the London Underground sign with the Sony PlayStation's iconography to help promote the UK launch of the PlayStation 5. The launch generated 86 pieces of coverage, as well as being the lead story on Reddit. PlayStation enjoyed its most successful UK console launch to date.

