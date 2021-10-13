PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Best Use of Content

Winner – #LongLiveThePrince, Engine MHP + Mischief for the Kiyan Prince Foundation

The Engine team transformed the tragic death of prodigious 15-year-old footballer Kiyan Prince into a story to inspire young people across the UK and beyond. The Kiyan Prince Foundation, run by Mark, the father of the young stabbing victim, aimed to open a permanent facility that would help it expand its work offering positive support to youngsters who risked taking the wrong path.

Engine’s collaboration with Prince's father and loved ones resulted in #LongLiveThePrince, which imagined the hotly tipped Queens Park Rangers youth player as he would be now; a 30-year-old pro at the peak of his powers. The Engine team worked with age-projection software and a renowned photorealism artist to create the image of Prince.

Seeking to reach both potential donors and youngsters, it secured agreement from EA Sports to create Prince as a player in the video game FIFA 21, and QPR announced it was ‘signing’ him, giving him the number 30 shirt.

Meanwhile, a deal with JD Sports led to Prince fronting an advertising campaign and he even featured on a limited-edition Match Attax collectable card. Engine secured social media support, with stars including footballer Raheem Sterling promoting #LongLiveThePrince and the campaign content.

The campaign was a huge success; securing 1,000 pieces of coverage, gaining strong reach among the targeted audience and raising £40,000 in donations in two weeks. Research showed it had also resonated deeply with those targeted by the foundation, with 60 per cent of a group of 500 young people aged 16-25 having heard of Kiyan. The Prince lives on.

The judges said

This campaign approached knife crime from a new angle and found a way to connect with audiences, as shown by the fundraising achieved. A thoughtful creative, delivered flawlessly. The team should be incredibly proud.

Highly Commended – 'A Love/Hate Relationship', Weber Shandwick for Breast Cancer Now

Breast Cancer Now called in Weber Shandwick to help address a drop in the number of women getting their breasts checked. The agency turned to animation to bring their stories to life, with a particular focus on diversity and inclusion, and ending with the call to ‘Love Them. Hate Them. Check Them.’ The content was widely shared on social media, sparking discussion and engagement.

