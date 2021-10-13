PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Best Use of Creativity

Winner – #LongLiveThePrince, Engine MHP + Mischief for the Kiyan Prince Foundation

#LongLiveThePrince was a bold, uplifting concept executed with ambition that achieved results to shout about. Kiyan Prince was a 15-year-old footballer for Queens Park Rangers on the path to stardom before his life was ended by knife crime.

The Kiyan Prince Foundation, set up by his father, Mark, offers hope to other youngsters on a perilous path, and the Engine team were determined to help it achieve that goal by spreading word of Kiyan Prince’s legacy and boosting donations.

#LongLiveThePrince was built around imagining him as he might have been now – aged 30, playing for QPR – by working with age projection software and a photorealism artist.

This provided a powerful visual to represent the campaign’s central message of empowerment, rather than tragedy.

Also critical was a focus on working both with Prince's loved ones and an array of major brands.

Seeking to reach both potential donors and youngsters, Engine secured agreement from EA Sports to create Prince as a player in FIFA 21, and QPR announced it was ‘signing’ him, giving him the number 30 shirt.

Meanwhile, a deal with JD Sports led to Prince fronting an advertising campaign, and he featured on a Match Attax collectable card.

With Engine-created content including a short film about Prince, Engine secured social media support from stars including footballer Raheem Sterling.

The campaign garnered huge press attention and the charity, which had previously averaged £1,000 a week in donations, raised £40,000 in the first two weeks.

Critically, research among 500 people aged 16-25 showed that 60 per cent had heard of Kiyan Prince, helping to further secure his legacy and inspire the charity’s target audience.

The judges said

This is a remarkable achievement in ambition, craft and execution with results that transcend just coverage and clicks. It's a campaign that will be talked about, discussed and held up as an example of best practice in comms for years to come.

Highly Commended – 'Stop.Breathe.Think.', Alpaca Communications for Snow-Camp

Alpaca Communications helped create the first mindfulness drill track in an attempt to help the inner-city young people involved with the charity Snow-Camp to process their feelings.

As a result, more than 600 young people signed up for free mindfulness classes and schools use the track as anti-knife-crime teaching material.

