PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Not-for-Profit

Winner – #LongLiveThePrince, Engine MHP + Mischief for the Kiyan Prince Foundation

After prodigal footballer Kiyan Prince became the fatal victim of knife crime aged 15, his father Mark set up the Kiyan Prince Foundation, offering hope to youngsters who risked losing their futures to violence and crime. The foundation hoped to create a permanent facility as part of an effort to reach more young people than ever, and it was by working with brands and Kiyan’s loved ones that Engine was able to help make this possible.

As a young player for Queens Park Rangers, Prince was tipped for great things. The Engine team built their campaign around imagining him as he might have been now – a 30-year-old in the prime of his career – by working with age projection software and a photorealism artist.

This provided a powerful visual focal point to #LongLiveThePrince’s central message of empowerment, rather than tragedy. Seeking to reach both potential donors and youngsters, it secured agreement from EA Sports to create Prince as a player in the video game FIFA 21,and QPR announced it was ‘signing’ him, giving him the number 30 shirt.

Meanwhile, a deal with JD Sports led to Prince fronting an advertising campaign, and he even featured on a limited-edition Match Attax collectable card. Thanks to Engine-created content, the campaign also secured social media support from stars including footballer Raheem Sterling.

The campaign secured about 1,000 pieces of coverage, while research among 500 16- to 25-year-olds showed 60 per cent had heard of Kiyan Prince. The charity raised £40,000 in the first two weeks of the campaign, helping to further secure Prince’s legacy of inspiration.

The judges said

This campaign was everywhere. It aligned many major partners and offered strong storytelling with a powerful personal story in an innovative way to a very targeted audience. A superb achievement.

Highly Commended – 'Fabric of the Community', W Communications and Brothers & Sisters for Grenfell Athletic FC

Created in the wake of unforgettable tragedy, Grenfell Athletic FC was struggling for funds. By creating a new kit that represented the community and making it available to both the public and carefully chosen influencers, W Communications and Brothers & Sisters helped to raise more than £30,000 in 48 hours for the club.

