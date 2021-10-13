News

APCO launches global China practice, led by Walmart alum Teresa Lu

It will advise CEOs on China market strategies and Chinese businesses on global expansion.

by Diana Bradley / Added 9 minutes ago

WASHINGTON: APCO Worldwide has launched a global China practice to address client demand for geopolitical and cross-border advisory services related to the country.

Teresa Lu returned to APCO in September as an MD, leading its global China practice. Based in the Washington, DC, office, she is reporting to James Robinson, global lead of geocommerce. Previously, Robinson led APCO’s business in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Lu came from Walmart, where she began as a senior director of government affairs, public policy and sustainability for Walmart China, based in Beijing. Relocating to Walmart’s home base of Bentonville, Arkansas, she led the retail giant’s East Asia and China government affairs. Walmart said her position has not yet been filled. 

At APCO, Lu is leading a U.S.- and Europe-based global China team of 25 consultants. They advise CEOs around the world on China market strategies and help Chinese businesses to expand globally. 

The global China practice will work closely with APCO’s on-shore business in China, chaired by James McGregor, with leadership from Anne Wang. The firm also promoted Bruce Fu from co-lead of its global technology practice to MD in its Beijing office. APCO noted that this team has 25 years of experience, located in offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. 

The geo-commerce practice assists clients with geopolitical situations, cross-border business disruptions and the politicization of global commerce. The team added six new senior leaders with plans to double its geo-commerce business by 2023.

The group will supplement APCO’s international advisory council, which provides client services and comprises 150 policy experts, business and industry leaders, former politicians, academics, journalists, diplomats and nonprofit executives.

APCO posted global revenue of $142 million last year, consistent with the year prior, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

