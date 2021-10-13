Virgin Atlantic issues RFI for global PR brief

The winning agency will develop campaigns for new route launches, new aircraft deliveries and promoting the airline’s core destinations.

‘Business for good’

The agency will also help communicate the company’s ‘business for good’ credentials, as part of a purpose-led agenda including sustainability and diversity, as well as promoting STEM subjects.

The airline said the successful agency would support its business objectives with “bold, award-winning creative PR campaigns”.

Virgin Atlantic last awarded a retained PR account to Weber Shandwick but the agency has not worked for the airline since 2019.

Pitch consultant Creativebrief has been brought in to assess potential agencies and ensure the airline “engages with the best partners” to meet its requirements.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: “As we continue to evolve the… brand and work towards our vision of becoming the most loved travel company, we have issued an RFI for a retained PR agency.”

The spokesperson added: “We look forward to working together to support the new brand platform, currently under development by our new creative agency, Lucky Generals, which will shape all communication touchpoints across the business, including Virgin Atlantic Cargo and Virgin Atlantic Holidays.”