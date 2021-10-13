Building the home sector’s future, a podcast sponsored by G&S Business Communications

Every industry was impacted notably by COVID-19, including the home and building sector. While myriad challenges were presented to all entities in the space, many opportunities arose, as well. In either case, though, communicators had to adjust to new realities on a daily basis – and they still must to this day and into the foreseeable future.

This conversation, featuring Ben Boyd, VP of comms and community relations, Lowe’s Companies, and Meredith Topalanchik, MD at G&S Business Communications, delved deep into the unique world of communicating in a sector that means just as much – a lot – to the heartstrings of consumers as it does to their purse strings.

The home and home renovation market is booming right now, with more than half of consumers preferring to either build a new home or renovate the one they’re in. Some semblance of remote working is very likely here to stay, so the “home office” is a common consideration now. The importance of reputation and brand evangelists is unique in this sector, especially now.

These are just some of the topics tackled during Boyd’s and Topalanchik’s conversation with PRWeek managing editor Gideon Fidelzeid. We welcome you to listen in.

