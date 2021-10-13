PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: The Best Purpose Campaign

Winner – '#LongLiveThePrince', Engine MHP + Mischief for the Kiyan Prince Foundation

Born of the tragic death of 15-year-old Kiyan Prince due to knife crime, the Kiyan Prince Foundation sought to open the kind of permanent facility that would help it offer a positive path to thousands more young people.

Engine worked pro bono with Mark Prince, Kiyan’s father and founder of the foundation, to raise awareness of its vital work and make that happen.

The groundbreaking result was #LongLiveThePrince; a campaign that, like the foundation, focused on positive messaging and emphasising the triumph of Kiyan’s life rather than the tragedy of his death.

As a young footballer for Queens Park Rangers (QPR), Kiyan was tipped for great things.

The Engine team built its campaign around imagining Kiyan as he might have been now; a 30-year-old pro.

Engine worked with age projection software and a renowned photorealism artist to create the image of Kiyan, providing a powerful visual.

Seeking to reach both potential donors and youngsters, it secured agreement from EA Sports to create Kiyan as a player in the video game FIFA 21, and QPR announced it was ‘signing’ Kiyan, giving him the number 30 shirt.

Meanwhile, a deal with JD Sports led to Kiyan fronting an advertising campaign, and he even featured on a limited-edition Match Attax collectable card.

Engine secured social media support, with stars including footballer Raheem Sterling promoting #LongLiveThePrince.

The campaign was a huge success; securing 1,000 pieces of coverage internationally, gaining strong reach among the targeted audience and raising £40,000 in donations in two weeks.

The Prince well and truly lives on.

The judges said

We cannot praise this campaign enough – touching and very well executed. It sits particularly dear to one of the judges who lost a family member in a similar way, and the same will surely be true of many other families in similar positions.

Highly Commended – 'Period', Cow for Intimina

Cow tackled menstruation taboos while significantly raising the profile of women’s intimate health brand Intimina.

The campaign included partnering colour experts Pantone to release a new shade of red called Period, a launch that generated widespread media coverage.

The result was a 315 per cent increase in Intimina social media mentions, and a £29,000 increase in purchases at Intimina.com.

Shortlisted

'Aldi Hunger Monster', by BCW Global (London office) for Aldi

'National Day of Reflection – Marie Curie leads grief to the front of the news agenda', by Marie Curie PR team and Markettiers4dc

'Our One Home' by Weber Shandwick for Fauna & Flora International

'The Originals' by Golin for Cadbury.