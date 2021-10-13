Intellifluence adds influence offers

Influencer marketing platform Intellifluence has added influencer offers to its platform.

The company, which hosts a more-than-150,000-person warm influencer network, facilitates collaboration between influencers and brands. To make pricing easier for both parties, Intellifluence will let influencers create their own offer, noting what social activity or activities they’re willing to do at what price.

The new marketplace will be available to users with all types of plan subscriptions. It aims to help address the ongoing challenge that both influencers and brands face: the former not being compensated for their work, and the latter not knowing how much to pitch for a given project. The idea is to help brands who want to “just buy it” for a one-off project or product, without needing to take on an annual contract with an influencer.

Beyond Influencer Offers, Intellifluence offers matchmaking technology that helps brands connect with influencers, as well as manage ongoing social media influencer campaigns. All the influencers in the platform’s network have opted in to join the network and work with brands.

Intellifluence released iOS and Android apps this summer.