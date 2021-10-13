Trio of hires for MHP+Mischief Studio team

Priya Patel, formerly head of brand for architectural practice SHH, will specialise in brand development, visual identities and experiential, while Lucy Feehan - formerly of fintech group Paysafe - will focus on creativity and craft across print and digital design.

In addition, Thea Parnell, formerly of AR and VR tech company Blend Media, will lead the agency’s work on digital strategy.

The Studio is the new creative content team for Engine MHP+Mischief, the entity formed from the merger of sister agencies MHP and Mischief in 2019.

The Studio launched at the start of the year and has been the fastest-growing part of MHP+Mischief in 2021, the agency said. It has added more than 20 new clients and delivered projects for the likes of AstraZeneca, Keywords Studios and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Parnell said: “The Studio stood out to me as an opportunity to drive digital acceleration, innovation, and creativity across a wide range of clients – I’m looking forward to helping firms from the financial markets to the pharmaceutical sector tell powerful stories, and reach the audiences that are key to their organisation’s success.”

The trio’s arrival brings the team up to 15 people, combining creative, strategy, digital, content and design expertise and builds on the recent appointment of Kate Gomes as MHP head of strategy from H+K and Luke Walker as MHP head of creative from Weber Shandwick.

Studio’s digital work won Gold this year at the Corporate & Financial Awards while its New Normal, Same Cancer campaign, created with MHP Health, was shortlisted for two 2021 PRWeek UK Awards.

Gemma Irvine, head of Studio, said: “The range of creative and strategic challenges we’ve taken on this year has exploded - from placemaking to documentary making and from TikTok-firsts to brand consultancy. Priya, Lucy and Thea bring a wealth of experience, creative flair and an integrated mindset, enabling us to create powerful work for any channel or audience touchpoint.”