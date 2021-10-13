Bahamas tourism body hires UK PR agency

The travel team’s UK office will operate as the agency hub, also managing other European markets in a contract that includes consumer and trade media relations, creative campaigns, broadcast visits, events, influencer support and crisis communications.

Finn Partners is tasked with promoting the Bahamas in the UK market, drawing on the islands’ traditional culture, history, leisure activities, nature and cuisine. The aim will be to help generate growth of visitor arrivals to the destination, particularly in line with new UK flight routes.

British Airways has recently resumed direct flights to the islands and on 20 November Virgin Atlantic will begin a new direct route from London.

Isaac Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, aviation & investments for the Bahamas, said: “Our vision is to be a global industry leader in destination marketing and management, contributing sustainably to a thriving national economy. Finn Partners presented us with a holistic and creative approach to support our strategy and help us achieve our business goals to increase tourism from the UK. We are confident that we have chosen the right PR partner to promote our wonderful destination and look forward to a successful collaboration.”

There was no incumbent agency, with promotions being led in-house at BMOTIA previously.

Joy Jibrilu, director general, BMOTIA, said: “We are thrilled to have appointed Finn Partners as our PR agency of record in the UK. Their proposal clearly demonstrated their understanding of our brand proposition and communications objectives and their knowledge and expertise of the Caribbean market is second to none. The islands of the Bahamas offer a wealth of exciting cultural, leisure and romantic experiences that we can’t wait to share with British travellers. In line with the increase in airlift from the UK, now is the perfect time for us to inspire bookings from this region. We look forward to working closely with the Finn team to further increase awareness of the Bahamas and the multiplicity of the destination.”

Debbie Flynn, global travel practice leader for Finn Partners said: “We know that British travellers are now seeking adventure, wide-open spaces, natural beauty and rich cultural experiences, and the Bahamas offers these in abundance…There is a huge opportunity for us to showcase what the destination has to offer to help grow visitor arrivals from the UK and we truly cannot wait to begin our partnership with BMOTIA.”

In August, the agency was selected by the Grenada Tourism Authority for a year-long contract to bring awareness to the island, while differentiating it from its Caribbean neighbours.

In April, Finn Partners expanded its relationship with Turkish Airlines, becoming the global communications strategy agency for the company.

Finn Partners’ global revenue dipped nine per cent last year to $108.9m, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.