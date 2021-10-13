APCO Worldwide expands global China practice and geopolitics expertise

APCO Worldwide is expanding its geo-commerce team and establishing its global China practice to help clients navigate mission-critical geopolitical issues. Teresa Lu will lead APCO's new global China practice which will offer a new dimension to the firm's China business. Lu, who will be based in Washington, returns to APCO from a six-year stint at the firm between 2012 and 2018, where she left as senior director of strategy and growth. 25 consultants Following that, she led East Asia and China government affairs for Walmart.

The global China practice is aimed at complementing APCO's on-shore business in China, which is under the chairmanship of James McGregor and leadership of Anne Wang, In an additional move to strengthen its on-shore China team, Bruce Fu is appointed managing director of APCO's Beijing office, after previously serving as co-lead of APCO's global technology practice.

"Geopolitics is cutting to the heart of every global business today," said CEO Brad Staples. "Clients are looking to [us] for sophisticated, joined-up counsel on issues ranging from trade, supply chains and litigation, to ESG, reputation management and advocacy."

Under the leadership of James Robinson—who formerly led APCO's businesses in Shanghai and Hong Kong—APCO's geo-commerce team helps clients anticipate, negotiate and lead through geopolitical situations, cross-border business disruption, and the politicisation of global commerce.

The team also added six new senior leaders:

• Charles Boustany, a six-term former US Congressman who served as co-chair of the US-China Working Group and focused heavily on trade promotion.

• Richard Burn, who was the UK's Trade Commissioner in China and Hong Kong after leading corporate affairs for Diageo and establishing a China-focused advisory business in the late 1980s.

• Richard Harrington, who was a UK business minister with responsibility for UK's industrial strategy.

• Ambassador Declan Kelleher, who served as Permanent Representative of Ireland to the EU and Irish Ambassadors in Beijing for more than eight years.

• Pamela Passman, who led global corporate and regulatory affairs at Microsoft and previously legal and corporate affairs for Microsoft across Asia.

• Mike O'Rielly, a former Commissioner for the US Federal Communications Commission, where he reviewed a host of national security and technology matters.

The geo-commerce team forecasts it will double the size of its business by 2023.