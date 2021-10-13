Hanover Health promotes three to deputy managing director after strong growth

The agency said the promotions came after its healthcare comms practice grew by 35 per cent in 2020, during the height of the pandemic.

Hanover said that its London-based health and public affairs team, previously headed up by Davies and Gorton, along with its international policy and market access practice in Brussels, run by Eatwell, meant that healthcare now represented a third of Hanover’s entire business.

Eatwell, Davies and Gorton will assist Andrew Harrison, managing director of Hanover Health, to run this side of the business.

Commenting on the changes to the team’s structure, Davies said: “There’s no doubt that we have managed to bottle magic at Hanover. Through a combination of genuinely exciting clients and a real fussiness when it comes who we hire, we have managed to assemble the best team that I’ve ever had the privilege of working with.

He added: “What we’ve done is not necessarily complicated, but it is hard. It’s easy to do ‘good’ work with ‘good’ people, but truly breakthrough work requires a team so bright and hard-working that they regularly stop you in your tracks.”

Last year, Davies and Gorton were promoted to the role of senior directors, to run the London Health team of more than 35 people.

‘High growth business’

Harrison said the promotions reflected the importance of Hanover’s health offer and that it was preparing for continued growth.

He added: “One of the benefits of a high growth business like Hanover is that expansion gives opportunity for leaders to shine and take on greater responsibility.

“In the UK, Europe and globally, Emma, Emma and Alex have led breakthrough work and stunning growth over recent years and assembled one of the most impressive teams in the industry. I can’t wait for what’s next.”

