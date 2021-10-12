News

Decoding COVID-19’s impact on the PR industry with PRWeek’s Bellwether Survey

Boston University researchers and PR practitioners from leading corporations on how the pandemic is highlighting the critical importance of communications.

by Betsy Kim / Added 1 hour ago

Decoding COVID-19’s impact on the PR industry with PRWeek’s Bellwether Survey

PRWeek’s annual Bellwether Survey, conducted with Boston University, is the largest, most comprehensive and most trusted survey of the PR industry. It’s underscoring how comms can redefine business and reinforce an organization’s culture and purpose.

Steve Barrett, editorial director of PRWeek, moderated the discussion at PRDecoded (go here to register) with Arunima Krishna, assistant professor of PR at Boston University; Michelle Friedman, VP of global comms at eBay; and Katie Boylan, EVP and chief communications officer at Target. 

Krishna stated that 71% of participants said comms played a vital role in helping organizations during the pandemic. More than 65% felt top management increased its reliance on comms and over 60% said comms became more valued in their organizations and by top managers.

The survey also found that 65% said COVID-19 changed their corporate culture. Nearly 41% of participants were spending significant time reinforcing and helping to define their cultures. 

Boylan pointed out that the pandemic reinforced Target’s purpose, which she defined as “helping all families find a little bit of joy in the every day.” As shoppers counted on the store, the retailer could be there for guests during a chaotic time. 

Friedman added that eBay’s purpose has always been “empowering economic opportunity for all.” She described one program called Up and Running, where the company helped sellers who shuttered their doors to move business online. They not only survived but thrived, she said. 

“The comms team could then amplify and tell those stories, both internally to drive employee engagement, which is an incredibly important part of our culture,” said Friedman “And then externally to tell those good stories.”

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Decoding COVID-19’s impact on the PR industry with PRWeek’s Bellwether Survey

Decoding COVID-19’s impact on the PR industry with PRWeek’s Bellwether Survey

The new workforce: What Gen Z wants from employers

The new workforce: What Gen Z wants from employers

PepsiCo’s Steven Williams: ‘A company of our size can’t ignore being a great corporate citizen’

PepsiCo’s Steven Williams: ‘A company of our size can’t ignore being a great corporate citizen’

OkCupid hires Crysten Curry as communications lead

OkCupid hires Crysten Curry as communications lead

ColorComm’s 10th anniversary luncheon celebrates unity, urges support for each other

ColorComm’s 10th anniversary luncheon celebrates unity, urges support for each other

FEMA retains Ogilvy joint venture for $250 million IDIQ contract

FEMA retains Ogilvy joint venture for $250 million IDIQ contract

Portland names deputy CEO

Portland names deputy CEO

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Kate Paxton, US head, 90Ten

90Ten launches in US with ex-Ketchum vice-president

New hire: Mark Thomson joins from corporate communications consultancy Group SJR

Publicis hires first chief data and commerce officer for its PR agencies