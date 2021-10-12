Red Havas UK makes key creative and publicity hires

Andrew Stevens takes the former role. He was previously integrated creative director at Ogilvy, global category communications director for Unilever Personal Care, and international PR manager for The Body Shop.

Stevens will be "responsible for driving creative direction across all clients and new business", Red Havas said.

The agency's new head of publicity is Neil Johnson, who has held stints at agencies including Freuds, Cake, Good Relations, Neil Reading PR and Goldbug. He has worked on campaigns including British Airways’ partnership with the London 2012 Olympics, 2020 Global Pride, as well as spearheading newsjacking and stunts for the likes of B&Q and ASDA.

Stevens and Johnson report to executive director Richard Clarke. Red Havas said the creation of both roles follows a number of high-profile wins including Jaguar Land Rover, Vinted and American Express.

Red Havas UK launched in early 2019 with the merger of Havas PR in the UK with counterparts in the US and Australia's Red Agency. Former Red Consultancy MD Rachael Sansom was named managing director.

Of the agency's new hires, Sansom said: “We’re very excited to be able to bring in such high-caliber specialist talent in media and creative to Red Havas. 2021 has been another year of extremely high growth and these hires bolster our specialist senior bench. Both Andrew and Neil will play an integral role in helping us deliver inspired creative, in-depth media insight and strong results to our roster of blue-chip consumer and corporate clients.”