OkCupid hires Crysten Curry as communications lead

NEW YORK: OkCupid has hired Crysten Curry as senior PR manager.

Curry stepped into the role Monday, reporting to global CMO Melissa Hobley.

She has replaced Michael Kaye, who joined LinkedIn as a corporate communications manager in August.

“I'll be executing domestic and international PR strategies, creating opportunities for brand partnerships and launching brand campaigns to help people foster relationships where they align and connect on what matters to them,” said Curry.

Curry has joined OKCupid from LYS Beauty, Sephora's first Black-owned clean makeup line, where she was PR and communications manager. She was also a media relations manager at AMB Sports + Entertainment and worked at Astral Brands as a PR and comms manager.

Last month, OkCupid doubled down on its stance on inclusion in response to viral videos of a woman tearing down its ads on a New York City subway train. In videos posted to Twitter, an unidentified woman rips down OkCupid ads from the brand’s Every Single Person campaign, which mention groups from vaxxers to non-binaries to pansexuals.

OkCupid is a part of Match group, the parent company of dating apps including Tinder and Hinge. The company’s Q2 revenue was up 27% over the prior year to $708 million and operating income increased 7% year-over-year to $210 million.