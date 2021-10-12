FEMA retains Ogilvy joint venture for $250 million IDIQ contract

NEW YORK: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has selected Resilience Action Partners, a joint venture between Ogilvy and Michael Baker International, to lead a community engagement and risk communications program for the next half-decade.

The $250 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract is for the support of behavioral science-based risk communication, capacity building and mitigation planning services over the next five years, according to the WPP firm.

Resilience Action Partners retained the contract after a competitive review process. The partnership was formed in 2015, combining Ogilvy's communications and engagement expertise with Michael Baker's technical and mitigation planning expertise.

FEMA's community engagement and risk communication program bolsters national, regional and local efforts to change how communities understand and prepare for disaster risks, particularly helping them increase their resilience to natural disasters.

The team will be led out of Ogilvy's Washington, DC, office by Lisa Miller, SVP and CERC program director, and Meg Bartow, EVP of resilience and social impact and CERC executive sponsor, according to the WPP agency.

FEMA is one of Ogilvy's longest-standing government clients, with the firm having supported programs within the agency's Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration since 2004.

The next stage of the partnership will focus on engaging communities to work on proactively addressing new risks and building community resilience equitably.

"When we first started this journey with FEMA, we all understood the importance of speaking and engaging with communities differently about the changing risks that exist today," Bartow said. "Over the past several years, we have been able to take that to the next level, moving from a focus on increasing awareness of risks to driving action that reduces those risks."

FEMA's efforts will be bolstered by the Biden administration, which approved more than $3.46 billion in hazard mitigation funds in August to reduce the effects of climate change.

A FEMA representative was not immediately available for comment.