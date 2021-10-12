Healthcare comms briefs: EPHA, 'friendly benches' for loneliness, Ovid Health

Raymond Gemen has been appointed as the communications manager and policy co-ordinator for health inequalities at the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA). He is responsible for advocacy as well as the development, implementation and evaluation of the EPHA’s comms strategy.



Appleby Town Council has designated special ‘friendly benches’ around the town in a new campaign to tackle loneliness by inviting people to ‘take a seat and have a chat’, while local cafes and pubs are creating ‘friendly sharing tables’.



Mental Health First Aid England has appointed brand strategy and comms agency Boldspace to position and build a brand for a new workplace mental health offering, as well as launching an integrated advertising and PR campaign for the new service.



Matthew Silk, former head of comms at the Human Tissue Authority, has joined Ovid Health as associate director after a stint as a senior account director at Ketchum. His appointment boosts the agency’s public sector, policy influencing and PR offer for clients.



Manchester agency Avant PR has been appointed by supplement brand Aguulp, co-owned by rapper Professor Green, to work on a UK launch to showcase the brand and its range of supplements. The agency will promote Aguulp to health and wellness media.

