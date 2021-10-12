PRCA DARE Awards Grand Prix: winners revealed

Cardiff-based Cowshed was among the big winners, securing a hattrick of awards including Medium Consultancy of the Year.
The DARE Awards recognise award industry success in eight UK regions and the Grand Prix pits regional/national winners against one another.
PRCA director general Francis Ingham said: “From Belfast to Birmingham, the DARE Awards have always showcased cased the biggest and brightest talent from across the UK. But this year’s Grand Prix gives us a special opportunity to recognise the incredible contributions of PR professionals during the pandemic. Congratulations to each of our winners and finalists.”
Full list of winners:
B2B Award
Hot Tin Roof PR
Incubating a great company through PR
Best Use of Data and Analytics Award
Lynn PR
Changing behaviours in advanced motorcyclist training
Charity/Not for Profit Award
Alpaca
Stop.Breathe.Think.
Consumer Relations Award
Auto Trader and PR Agency One
Eau de new car
COVID-19 Employee Engagement Award
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Communicating to a diverse workforce during a pandemic
Digital and Social Media
Weber Shandwick
Remember Luxury with ICMI
Diversity and Inclusion Award
Cowshed
Cowshed and Zero Racism Wales
Integrated Campaign of the Year Award
Auto Trader and PR Agency One
Eau de new car
Low Budget Campaign
Cowshed
Cowshed and Mind Cymru
Media Relations
SPEY
Whisky Auctioneer: The Perfect Collection
Public Sector Award
Big Wave PR and Visit Essex
Challenging the Essex Stereotype
Purpose Award
Weber Shandwick with Royal Society of Chemistry
#PreciousElements
Team Culture and Community Award
Brazen
In-house Team of the Year
London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust
New Consultancy of the Year
Hard Numbers
Small Consultancy of the Year
Brand & Reputation
Medium Consultancy of the Year
Cowshed
Large Consultancy of the Year
Smarts
The awards were sponsored by 3Gem (headline sponsor), CARMA, Alva, Milk & Honey, DeHavilland, and Reuben Sinclair.