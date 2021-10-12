PRCA DARE Awards Grand Prix: winners revealed

Cardiff-based Cowshed was among the big winners, securing a hattrick of awards including Medium Consultancy of the Year.

The DARE Awards recognise award industry success in eight UK regions and the Grand Prix pits regional/national winners against one another.

PRCA director general Francis Ingham said: “From Belfast to Birmingham, the DARE Awards have always showcased cased the biggest and brightest talent from across the UK. But this year’s Grand Prix gives us a special opportunity to recognise the incredible contributions of PR professionals during the pandemic. Congratulations to each of our winners and finalists.”



Full list of winners:



B2B Award

Hot Tin Roof PR

Incubating a great company through PR



Best Use of Data and Analytics Award

Lynn PR

Changing behaviours in advanced motorcyclist training



Charity/Not for Profit Award

Alpaca

Stop.Breathe.Think.



Consumer Relations Award

Auto Trader and PR Agency One

Eau de new car



COVID-19 Employee Engagement Award

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Communicating to a diverse workforce during a pandemic



Digital and Social Media

Weber Shandwick

Remember Luxury with ICMI



Diversity and Inclusion Award

Cowshed

Cowshed and Zero Racism Wales



Integrated Campaign of the Year Award

Auto Trader and PR Agency One

Eau de new car



Low Budget Campaign

Cowshed

Cowshed and Mind Cymru



Media Relations

SPEY

Whisky Auctioneer: The Perfect Collection



Public Sector Award

Big Wave PR and Visit Essex

Challenging the Essex Stereotype



Purpose Award

Weber Shandwick with Royal Society of Chemistry

#PreciousElements



Team Culture and Community Award

Brazen



In-house Team of the Year

London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust



New Consultancy of the Year

Hard Numbers



Small Consultancy of the Year

Brand & Reputation



Medium Consultancy of the Year

Cowshed



Large Consultancy of the Year

Smarts

The awards were sponsored by 3Gem (headline sponsor), CARMA, Alva, Milk & Honey, DeHavilland, and Reuben Sinclair.