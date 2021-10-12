Hunter hires UK MD from Citizen Relations

Daisy Pack (pictured) replaces Alex Conway, who has moved to a role overseeing Hunter's global Tabasco account. The appointment comes amid a restructure and expansion of Hunter's global leadership team, with new roles and promotions.

Hunter, which is part of the listed Stagwell group, employs about 200 people globally. Pack's brief as managing director is to expand the UK division, first by growing its global food and beverage (F&B) portfolio. The London office opened in 2015 and currently employs seven staff.

"We're looking to build that to around 10 in the coming months," Pack told PRWeek.

"My brief is to grow the business and I'm really excited to grow and nurture our talented London team."

Pack has worked at Citizen since 2017, and previously had stints at agencies including Ketchum, DeVries Global and The SPA Way (now Spider PR). She has worked for clients in the food and drink sector such as Waitrose, Mars, Premier Foods and PepsiCo, and with high-profile figures including Marco Pierre White, The Roca Brothers, Fred Sirieix, Mark Hix, Ollie Dabbous and Raymond Blanc.

"Hunter has enjoyed double-digit growth since 2020, so the idea was to really expand the London offering as part of that upwards trajectory and, secondly, to put someone in place with local expertise and local contacts," Pack said.

"I've built food and drink teams at pretty much all the agencies I've been at, so I'm really expected to get back into that and have this opportunity to build on my entrepreneurial mindset, but with the backing of a big agency and the resources behind me to do that."

Pack will report to Jon Lyon, Hunter chief operating officer and leader of the agency's culinary-focused F&B division, who said: "Hunter enjoyed considerable growth in 2020, defying the challenges of the pandemic. Not only will Daisy's proven track record in business development and specialist F&B expertise maintain this upward trajectory in the UK and globally, but her talent for nurturing teams to flourish makes her appointment especially exciting. We’re delighted to welcome Daisy on board."

Hunter was founded in 1989 and has offices in New York, Los Angeles and London. Its clients include 3M, Amazon, Church & Dwight, Diageo, Johnson & Johnson and Tabasco. The agency generated global revenue of $31.7m in 2020, up from $30.7m in the previous year, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report.