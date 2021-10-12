News

Onclusive launches tools to expand capabilities

The additions give customers a unified media and social media relations, monitoring and reporting platform for PR pros, the company says.

by Natasha Bach / Added 33 minutes ago

Media-monitoring platform Onclusive has expanded its capabilities with the launch of new tools, including a human-verified media contact database. 

In addition to its existing earned and owned media-monitoring capabilities, Onclusive has added a human-verified media contact database, social listening and reporting tools and a journalist relationship-management tool. The additions give customers a unified media and social media relations, monitoring and reporting platform for PR pros, the company said. 

Onclusive’s capabilities enable it to go beyond analyzing the work of journalists, bloggers and influencers to verify the status of writers to determine the frequency of their output and for whom they are writing. This includes title, email address and phone number as well as primary media outlet.

The platform also has social media monitoring capabilities across platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok. This monitoring includes mentions, hashtags, keywords and other analysis and insights such as trends and competitor analysis.

Onclusive has also streamlined the media list-compilation process, so users can create a list and reach out to journalists directly via the platform. It also allows them to personalize outreach and schedule it in advance. 

Each of these tools augment Onclusive’s existing data science capabilities and its global newscrawler, which analyzes content in more than 100 languages. 

