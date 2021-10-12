90Ten launches in US with ex-Ketchum vice-president

In her new role as head of 90Ten in the US, Kate Paxton has been tasked with building a team of healthcare comms specialists, as well as using “the existing rich resources within the organisation for US client needs”.

She spent more than 22 years at Ketchum before leaving in 2020 to become senior vice-president at JPA Health.

Paxton said: “I have been an admirer of 90Ten for many years and always respected how bold, creative and effective their campaigns are. So, when the opportunity came to lead the US launch and rollout, maximise the incredible talent and resources that already exist and work with the award-winning London team – all of whom are passionate about changing lives for the better – I jumped at the chance.”

The agency is ninth in this year’s PRWeek UK Top 150 consultancies healthcare comms rankings and includes half of the world’s top 20 pharma companies among its clients.

It was acquired by Envision Pharma Group last year for an undisclosed sum. Earlier this year, Claire Long and Sabrina Gomersall were promoted to become joint managing directors.

David Thompson, chief executive of Envision Pharma Group, commented: “We are thrilled to have such an experienced and passionate professional like Kate join the growing 90Ten team.

“Kate’s long history of building strategic and creative programmes for healthcare clients of every size and scope – in addition to her deep understanding of how agencies grow and thrive – makes her ideally suited to lead 90Ten through this next, exciting phase.”

Thompson admitted that “the US PR marketplace is highly competitive”.

However, he said the combination of “Envision’s footprint and deep scientific capabilities with 90Ten’s award-winning, behavioural science approach” means that “we are confident that 90Ten US represents an exciting new offering for the American market”.

