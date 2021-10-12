Sedex hires UK PR agency

Sedex is understood to have been looking to work with a PR agency in the UK amid the increased focus on supply chains. There was no incumbent agency.

Octopus' remit is to support Sedex to increase market awareness and position the company as a leading voice on sustainable supply chain practice. The agency will also help with campaigns based on the client's data insights.

Sedex works with more than 60,000 businesses, including major firms such as Diageo, Tesco, British Airways and PepsiCo. Its products are aimed at helping firms manage business risk and meet compliance requirements.

Olivia Thomson, communications manager at Sedex, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Octopus Group, and excited to see what our partnership brings over the next year. There’s a huge amount of opportunity for Sedex given current high-profile topics, which we’re keen to leverage to help us reach our 2025 strategy goals.”

Toby Brown, head of PR at Octopus Group, said: “Businesses are realising that operating responsibly, with respect for human rights and the environment, is now central to business success. Sedex is a fantastic example of how technology and data can enable companies to make a real difference in their supply chains, and we’re excited to help them to become a leading voice on critical issues facing businesses.”

Octopus topped the b2b table from this year's PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies project, with estimated revenue of £6.3m in 2020. The agency was acquired by Publicis in February this year.