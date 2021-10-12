Wearable GPS tech brand backed by football stars hires UK agency for US push

The agency has been running its UK comms operations since 2020 and will continue to do so, in addition to running PR campaigns in the States.

STATSports' technology, which is worn on players' top halves and takes the appearance of a black ‘sports bra’, is used by major clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Spurs, Juventus and PSG to monitor performance. Its investors include high-profile footballers such as Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Harry Maguire, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Phil Foden, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Stephanie Houghton.

The new STATSports marketing campaign launched this weekend in the UK and goes live on 14 November in the US. Alongside TV ads targeted at high-profile matches in the men and women’s top leagues, TSC said it has placed b2b and b2c profile interviews with brand ambassadors. The agency is also involved in the company’s US social media influencer campaign.

STATSports revenue has grown 200 per cent over the past three years, TSC said. During the UK's first lockdown, the agency delivered a 'track and trace' campaign for the brand, which received media coverage. It was based on the premise that the tech makes it easier to track COVID-19 outbreaks because it can tell who has come into contact during training and for how long.

TSC managing director Mark Whittle said: “Despite its global success, STATSports remains a close-knit company and we’re grateful that its senior management team collectively chose TSC as its exclusive PR agency back in 2020. It’s a sign of our continued successes together that we’re now helping the brand to deliver a major transatlantic PR campaign for 2021 and beyond. It promises to be an exciting time ahead for both companies.”

TSC clients include footballers Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Toni Duggan and the Soccer Aid initiative for UNICEF. Outside football, it works with Invictus Games Racing, Rugby X and One Pro Cycling.

TSC is part of the wider Triple S Sports and Entertainment Group. Co-founder Whittle was the Football Association's head of media relations for 11 years before leaving in 2016. He previously held comms roles at ITV and the BBC.