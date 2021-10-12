Burger chain Byron names new PR agency to kickstart regrowth

Launched in the UK in 2007, Byron currently operates 20 restaurants in the UK.

It fell into administration last summer and in August was bought by investment company Calveton UK. The chain, whose PR account was previously held by The Romans, announced 31 of its 51 restaurants would close due to the takeover, resulting in 651 staff being made redundant.

Simran Sablok, marketing and sales director of Byron, said: “I knew Spider with its food brand expertise was the right agency to help us grow and expand Byron’s reputation. The opportunity to welcome new customers and engage with existing fans of the brand as the world opens up again needs energy and innovation, and Spider is the perfect partner to help us succeed.”

Spider founder Sara Pearson said: “As Byron has always been my burger of choice, having the chance to work with the brand is a real joy, as is working again with Simran. Spider’s ability to deliver true multi-channel communications campaigns, with rigorous targets and evaluation, is what sets us apart from competitors in the industry.”