Global cloud platform RingCentral hires UK PR agency

RingCentral's appointment of Missive, on a retained basis, follows record revenues of $1.4bn for the US-based company in 2020 as businesses moved to remote working due to the pandemic.

Tom Murphy, vice-president, corporate communications, at RingCentral, said: "We’ve great stories to tell about how we’re helping companies transform for a new world and we wanted to find a partner who would help us tell our story more effectively in the UK. After an extensive review Missive was the perfect choice. They combine great people with market knowledge, strategy, creativity and a great approach to media, influencers and social.”

Giles Peddy, chief executive of Missive, said: “We are delighted to be working with RingCentral, the global leader in enterprise communications and collaboration. It’s a highly competitive space, but RingCentral’s solutions are recognised as industry-leading, and we are looking forward to telling its story across different channels more effectively in the UK.”