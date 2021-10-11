Asda ready meal restaurant, Ask Italian singers, Original Source pop-up - Campaigns roundup

Asda, Ready Meal restaurant

Asda is marking the 20th anniversary of its Extra Special meal range with what's billed as the world’s first ready meal fine dining restaurant. The free pop-up will operate on 21 October at Amber in East London. Would-be diners can enter a ballot to be among the 100 guests to sample the eight-course tasting menu. Every dish served will be an Asda Extra Special ready meal, prepared by Asda’s innovation chef Andrew Johnston and his team.

Asda

Bushmills Irish Whiskey, ‘Singular Tales’

Bushmills Irish Whiskey has launched Singular Tales, a poem penned by George the Poet inspired by the stories and craft surrounding the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery. The performance by George Mpanga in collaboration with creative content experts @LONDON, celebrates the importance of storytelling as a means to reconnect - while enjoying a glass of single malt whiskey.

Which?, ‘See sales in a different light’

Shoppers heading out to grab bargains in the winter sales period are being encouraged to ‘See sales in a different light’ in a new campaign created by St Luke’s for Which? Encouraging consumers to think about buying carefully, more responsibly and considering purchases that will last.

Wattbike, ‘Real Athletes’

Smart bike manufacturer Wattbike has launched its first major brand campaign showing ‘real’ people working out after long shifts, squeezing in sessions before breakfast or while on daddy-duty - as well professional athletes, including the All Blacks, to whom the brand is the official performance bike supplier. The campaign, created by Matta, produced by Spindle and planned by Bountiful Cow, is a nod to the versatility of the bike - from being used by sport’s most successful performers to everyday athletes.

Timberland, ‘My Community, Our Nature’

Global outdoor lifestyle brand Timberland is partnering with four cultural leaders from the UK, France, Germany and Italy to spearhead community-led projects which invest in urban greening and local talent. Part of the brand’s global campaign Nature Needs Heroes, this autumn will see public votes to determine which projects will benefit from transformations to take place in Spring 2022. In the UK, south London singer-songwriter Joy Crookes is leading a drive for a creativity garden in Elephant and Castle.

Naked Noodle, 'Remedy Rooms'

This week Naked Noodle set up a two-day pop-up in London’s Shoreditch area aimed at the one in four Brits who feel ‘guilty’ about eating Pot Noodle, according to a survey by the brand - billed as a rival to Pot Noodle - of 2,000 people. The pop-up saw Naked Noodle promote its products as being made with real, natural ingredients and authentic south-east Asian flavours.

British Red Cross, preserving the stories of black humanitarians

For this year’s Black History Month, the British Red Cross will launch a new project that aims to share and preserve the stories of people who have contributed to the charity but whose voices have historically been ignored. This includes Dr John Alcindor (pictured), a physician and activist for racial equality who overcame prejudice and discrimination to help others during the First World War. The project will proactively search for individuals connected to the Red Cross from racially and ethnically diverse communities, and collect their stories through audio recordings.

Movember, 2021 celebrity portrait campaign

Men’s health charity Movember has revealed the celebrity cast backing its fundraising campaign for this year in a series of portraits directed and shot by Greg Williams. Famous faces include Professor Green, Jesse Wood, Hussain Manawar and Royal Blood - plus Fearne Cotton and Gizzi Erskine, lending support in the absence of facial hair. Participants are encouraged to either grow a moustache, move 60km within the month, or host an event to take on a challenge. All funds go directly towards supporting men’s health projects across mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

Ask Italian, 'For theatre' dishes

Ask Italian is partnering with Ambassador Theatre Group for a campaign to help theatres come back to life. In a take on 'pre theatre' meals, the restaurant chain is offering 'for theatre' dishes - proceeds from each of the new theatrical dishes sold will go towards supporting local theatre projects in communities across the country. As part of the launch, a musical performance from cast members of the West End show Pretty Woman: The Musical took place at Ask Italian's flagship restaurant in London.

Woodland Trust, ‘Things can change’

The Woodland Trust is sending more than 700,000 free native trees to schools and communities to kick-start an autumnal blitz on planting. The drive comes as the charity warns that the UK risks failing to meet its carbon net-zero ambitions unless more trees are planted. It comes just weeks before the international climate change conference COP26. A further 680,000 trees are available to apply for now to be planted next March, bringing the total to nearly 1.4 million free trees over the coming planting season.

Bacardi Rum, 'Bacardi Spiced x Defected Presents: D-RUM Sessions'

Bacardi Rum has announced an upcoming series of live-streamed music events in collaboration with dance music label Defected Records. Hosted on Twitch, the events will run every Friday evening from 22 October to 19 November and will include a Halloween special. Each session will include sets from artists, interviews with DJs and demos on how to create Bacardi Spiced cocktails.

Original Source, #Showergasmic Salon

Shower gel brand Original Source held a multi-sensory shower experience pop-up for three days in London’s Dean Street this week, with guests receiving complimentary samples as well as a Shower Sutra guide, detailing the best positions in which to stimulate and mind and body. Real plants and sustainable furniture were used to bring the event to life, with DigiHealth showerheads offering 200 per cent more water pressure but with 30 per cent less water usage.