Movers & Shakers: FleishmanHillard, Portland, Publicis, Home Office, Hanover and more

Victoria Dean, Google's director of global policy, has returned to Portland in the new role of deputy chief executive.

Publicis Groupe has made a senior appointment from WPP agency SJR to a new, wide-ranging role focused on data insight for its Influence division, which includes MSL, Taylor Herring and Salterbaxter.



FleishmanHillard UK has recruited former UK Department for International Trade specialist Tim Harding. Harding will join as an associate director in the International Affairs unit, working with the agency’s public affairs and corporate practices.

Robert Hall has been appointed as interim director of communications at the Home Office, stepping into the shoes of his former boss Simon Baugh, PRWeek has learned.

Luciano Alibrandi has joined b2b technology and gaming specialist Ranieri Agency as managing director of its French subsidiary. Alibrandi will assume immediate responsibility for the agency’s portfolio of clients and employees in France and will work closely with the UK and German businesses.

Strategic comms consultancy Kekst CNC has hired Robin Pagnamenta, the former head of technology at Telegraph Media Group.

Hunter, the US-based consumer comms agency, has hired Daisy Pack from Citizen Relations as the managing director of its London office.

Hanover has promoted Alex Davies, Emma Gorton and Emma Eatwell to deputy managing directors of the agency’s health practice, PRWeek has learned.

Engine MHP+Mischief has recruited three new staff for its Studio team. Priya Patel joins as senior designer, as does Lucy Feehan, previously of fintech group Paysafe. Meanwhile Thea Parnell joins as digital strategist.

90Ten has launched in the US and appointed Kate Paxton, former senior vice-president at Ketchum, to lead the stateside operation.

Red Havas UK has made two new senior appointments: a creative director and a head of publicity.

Specialist communications consultancy Battenhall has announced five new senior appointments.

CommsCo has launched a trio of dedicated new divisions, with Traveltech to be fronted by new hire Julia Horvath. Existing staff Rachel Johnstone will lead its Healthtech division, while Roseanna Lane will take charge of the Proptech division.

B2B agency Napier has added two new hires to work on its portfolio of clients in electronics, IT and industrial technology. Elana Bryan, joins as client services manager and Natasha Websdale as a marketing specialist.