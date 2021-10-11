Pitch Update: Virgin Atlantic, Bahamas, Byron, Pendragon, Sedex and more

Virgin Atlantic has issued an RFI for a retained PR agency to represent it globally and promote its ‘business for good’ positioning in the market, PRWeek has learned.

Camelot and the Social Mobility Foundation have been revealed as the first clients for Charlesbye, the new agency founded by former Downing Street comms director Lee Cain.

Finn Partners has been appointed to promote the islands of the Bahamas in the UK by the country’s Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England, the social enterprise which exists to improve the mental health of the nation, has appointed Boldspace to promote the brand and support workplaces in prioritising the mental health of their employees. MHFA England’s primary aim has been to teach members of the public how to help a person experiencing mental health issues.

Pendragon, one of the UK’s biggest automotive retailers, has handed Cirkle a brief to provide strategic direction and internal and external comms.

Spider Communications has won the account for burger restaurant chain Byron's social media, influencer, consumer and trade public relations.

Sedex, the global organisation that promotes responsible business and supply chain practices, has appointed Octopus Group as its UK PR agency following a competitive pitch.

Missive has won a pitch to handle UK communications for RingCentral, the provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings and contact centre services.

Fashion, beauty and entertainment agency Avant PR has been appointed to handle PR for supplement brand Aguulp, which is co-owned by musician Professor Green. Aguulp’s campaign will be launched to the UK press and consumers via national media and health and wellness publications.

Ruggable has appointed consumer PR agency Instinct to put it on the map in the UK. The American washable rug company was formed in the US in 2010.

Social Tech Communications has been appointed by IT support specialist Everything Tech to deliver a 12-month PR and communications campaign. The Manchester-based PR agency is tasked with delivering a multi-channel strategy to raise Everything Tech’s profile and position it as a go-to IT support partner to SMEs across the UK.

Lifestory, the UK housebuilder with a portfolio of 2,500 homes, has appointed Instinctif Partners as its corporate communications firm following a competitive pitch.

Internal communications platform Staffbase has appointed Clarity Global to build brand awareness in the UK of its app and intranet platforms.

Sunny Side Up has been appointed by ParkPlay, a new Sport England-backed initiative to encourage people to take up exercise. The agency’s brief is to raise awareness and understanding of the scheme and help recruit more people to both lead and take part across the country.

Tech comms agency AxiCom has launched a sports tech division following its appointment by two sports-focused clients.

Diffusion has been appointed to lead an awareness-driving campaign for Arthr, a brand that designs products that aims to make everyday life easier for those living with arthritis. Coinciding with World Arthritis Day, the creative campaign is backed by Strictly Come Dancing professional Joanne Clifton, who herself was diagnosed with the most common type of arthritis in the UK, osteoarthritis.

ING has been appointed by UK Green Building Council as Communications Delivery Partner for ‘Build Better Now’, the Build Environment Virtual Pavilion at COP26. ING is tasked with creating awareness and driving attendance for the immersive experience where visitors can explore projects demonstrating the next generation of sustainable construction.

US-headquartered EIS has appointed PR and content consultancy Positive to focus on UK insurers and building its presence in the London market. Positive's brief is to help identify and track social media influencers, and build relationships with leading trade and national titles.

Independent PR agency The PHA Group has been appointed by Feast Box – the world food recipe box, and sister company online global ingredient grocer Red Rickshaw. The PHA Group’s brief is to raise the profiles and awareness of the brands via consumer and corporate PR and strategic influencer partnerships.