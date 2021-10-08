News

Kentucky Wildcats QB Will Levis creates Twitter beef between mayonnaise brands

The drama started when Levis posted a TikTok video adding mayo to his coffee.

by Diana Bradley / Added 1 hour ago

 It all started with an innocent – albeit revolting – TikTok video.

In the viral video, posted October 1, Kentucky Wildcats Quarterback Will Levis squirts some Hellmann’s mayonnaise into his coffee and drinks it. The video is captioned, “I have a very sophisticated pallet.”

@w.lev

I have a very sophisticated pallet. @omgiaaa #fyp #TakeTheDayOffChallenge #BenefitOfBrows

♬ original sound - Will Levis

But instead of Hellmann’s, Duke's Mayonnaise was first to respond to Levis’ video.

Alyssa Lang, a reporter for the SEC Network and co-host of Out of Pocket, alongside Andraya Carter, made a bet that she would drink coffee with Duke’s Mayonnaise if the Kentucky Wildcats beat the Florida Gators. Unfortunately for Lang, the Wildcats won. She stayed true to her word and actually drank the concoction during Wednesday night’s episode of Out of Pocket.

Hellmann’s didn’t actually wake up and smell the mayo coffee until Thursday, when it posted a tweet without context about how consumers should try adding the condiment to their java.

Hellmann’s tweet quickly got attention, even grossing-out legendary singer Dionne Warwick so much that she blocked the brand on Twitter.

Duke’s Mayonnaise inserted itself into the conversation, reminding Twitter users that it was first with the jokes.

Hellmann's then appeared to make fun of Duke's, comparing the engagement its initial tweet about mayo in coffee got in relation to Hellmann's.

At this point, Levis took notice of the kerfuffle he had caused between the two brands and tweeted about it.

Hellmann’s has since posted several tweets about the matter, even sharing videos of more people trying the mix out.

“Although we don’t necessarily agree with all of Will’s food choices, we do believe that the only mayo is Duke’s mayo,” Rebecca Lupesco, brand manager of “mayohem” at Duke’s Mayonnaise, told PRWeek via email. “We’re also getting intimate with the college football world now that we sponsor the Duke’s Mayo Bowl – and mayo in coffee is not the weirdest thing we’ve seen lately.”

Lupesco said, going forward, Duke’s wants to introduce Levis to its mayonnaise, especially now that he’s playing in the SEC.

She added that Hellmann’s was “unfashionably late to this party, but we’re just happy they showed up.”

