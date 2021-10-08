Carrie Ratner leaves PepsiCo to lead Hasbro global corporate comms

PAWTUCKET, RI: Hasbro has hired Carrie Ratner as SVP of global corporate communications.

She started last month at the multinational toy company's Pawtucket, Rhode Island, corporate headquarters, reporting to Kathrin Belliveau, EVP and chief purpose officer.

Ratner is leading Hasbro's external and internal corporate communications with a focus on purpose. She is overseeing the company's media relations, public affairs, crisis communications, social media and mergers and acquisitions communications.

Ratner comes from PepsiCo, where she was VP of corporate and financial communications and crisis and issues management. She led global external comms and reputation management at the food and beverage corporation.

She also had a stint at Starwood Hotels and Resorts as VP of global corporate, crisis and internal communications. Preceding that role, for more than 11 years, Ratner was a principal in the New York office of Sard Verbinnen.

In Q2, Hasbro earned $1.32 billion in net revenue, representing a 54% increase from the same time period in the prior year, and an as-reported operating profit of $76.6 million